Veteran BJP leader passes away after recovering from Covid

Veteran BJP leader and former Parliamentarian Satyadev Singh has passed away after recovering from coronavirus infection. Satyadev Singh aged 75, died during treatment at a hospital in Gurgaon on Wednesday night.

Singh was undergoing treatment in the hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19. On December 5, his wife Saroj Rani Singh died at a hospital in Lucknow. He is survived by two sons and three daughters.

Satyadev Singh was elected as Bhartiya Lokdal MP from Gonda in 1977 and was BJP MP from Balrampur in 1991 and 1996. He was also the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha between 1980 and 1985.

At present, Singh is the state president of BJP discipline committee and a member of BJP national executive.