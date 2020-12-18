Farmers Protest Updates: The Prime Minister is set to address the farmers of Madhya Pradesh

As the protest enters day 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the farmers of Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing.

“The Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers and stressed that the new agri laws are aimed at benefiting small and marginal farmers,” said Tomar in his letter. Modi tweeted,

“Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has written a letter to farmer brothers and sisters and expressed his feelings, he has made an effort to engage in a humble dialogue. I request all ‘annadaatas’ (farmers), do read it. I also request all the people of the country to ensure that this letter reaches more and more people.”

Yesterday, the apex court said, “The preliminary issue before this court is the claim of the citizen who are the residents of NCT of Delhi/Haryana, having a population of more than two million people, that the manner in which the protest is being carried on is seriously inhibiting the supply of essential goods to the city because of restrictions on the free movement of goods vehicles.” It added, “We clarify that this Court will not interfere with the protest in question. Indeed the right to protest is part of a fundamental right and can as a matter of fact, be exercised subject to public order.”