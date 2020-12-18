‘Found malicious software from SolarWinds’: Microsoft

Microsoft says an investigation of its internal systems has found evidence of malicious SolarWinds software code, indicating that the tech giant was infiltrated in the stealthy cyberattacks roiling the U.S. government.

A Microsoft spokesperson said, “Like other SolarWinds customers, we have been actively looking for indicators of this actor and can confirm that we detected malicious Solar Winds binaries in our environment, which we isolated and removed.” He added, “We have not found evidence of access to production services or customer data. Our investigations, which are ongoing, have found absolutely no indications that our systems were used to attack others.”

SolarWinds is a Microsoft Office 365 customer and said this week in a regulatory filing that it was “made aware of an attack vector that was used to compromise the Company’s emails and may have provided access to other data contained in the Company’s office productivity tools.