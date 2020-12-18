Nurse fainted at a press conference after receiving the coronavirus vaccine

A head nurse from Tennessee fainted during a live TV broadcast minutes after being received the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine at a US hospital. Tiffany Dover had been giving a press briefing from CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, about her team being among the first to be given the COVID-19 vaccinations. Ms Dover was happily answering questions when she suddenly started trailing off.

Tiffany Dover, a nurse in the Covid-19 unit passes out on live TV after taking vaccine in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She is feeling better. ??#COVID19 #vaccine #Tennessee

pic.twitter.com/Bq2IAvAYwL — ~ Marietta (@MDavisbot) December 18, 2020

“All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the COVID unit, so, therefore, you know, my team will be getting first chances to get the vaccine. And I know that it’s really … Sorry, I’m feeling really dizzy,” she said. About 17 minutes after being received the vaccine Ms Dover collapsed as she was grabbed by two doctors who were standing nearby her. She later recovered, saying she has a condition that causes her to faint when she feels pain.

Also read: National Minorities Rights Day 2020: All you need to know about this day