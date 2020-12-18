Reopening of schools is likely to be postponed. Know more

Chennai: Tamil Nadu schools reopening is likely to be postponed after the recent incident at IIT Madras where over 180 people, were infected after reopening of the colleges in the state. School Education Department of Tamil Nadu said that the government was planning to reopen schools, especially for board exam students in January, after Pongal. “However, looking at IIT-Madras and Anna University virus spread, besides test results of other higher education institutions which are expected soon, authorities are considering postponing the opening of schools till normalcy is restored,” a senior official added.

Children were considered as the spreaders or even super-spreaders of coronavirus. It would be difficult to monitor each and every school on whether all safety measures were being followed. If they are reopened schools in mid-January after analyzing test results of college students, “Officials have said these centres could help conduct camps in nearby schools on a regular basis so that students’ health could be tracked periodically.”

Also read: ‘Yet another party switch’ ; CPIM MLA wants to join BJP at Amit Shah’s rally!!!