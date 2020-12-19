Biden to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Read more!!!

A transition official declared that the President-elect Joe Biden and his spouse, Jill Biden, will receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The following week, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Yesterday, Vice President Mike Pence and his spouse, Karen, had got their first shots. Government officers are between the many first to get the shots as a part of longstanding orders to defend continuity of govt.

On December 17, the transition said in a statement, “Representative Cedric Richmond, who has been named one among Biden’s White House aides, has examined positive for coronavirus, turning into the primary identified an infection among the many president-elect’s senior advisers.”