Central Railway deployed robots created in house to combats COVID-19

Mumbai: For combating COVID-19 with effective use of the latest technology, the Central Railway deployed robots created in-house for the thermal screening of passengers. This would help the frontline staff for treating coronavirus cases in a safe and efficient manner. The Central Railway introduced the ‘Febri Eye’ and the robotic ‘Captain Arjun’, to screen passengers arriving at stations to commence their journey and to ensure a COVID free and safe journey.

These robotic devices are thermal-based screening systems that use heat sensors to read and record body temperatures. The Febri Eye is an installed camera which screens passengers who pass through, whereas Captain Arjun is a moving device which enables the passenger to scan themselves. Captain Arjun has an audio-visual facility, sensor-based sanitizer, and mask dispenser and is equipped with wheels to sanitize the flooring too.

