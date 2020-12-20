COVID-19: Apple closed all stores in California and London

Apple is temporarily shutting down all of its California retail stores, as the COVID-19 outbreak becomes dire throughout the state. Apple Inc has temporarily shut all of its 53 stores in California amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman said yesterday, expanding previously announced closures.

On November 19, Apple said, “The company was temporarily shutting some stores in California following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, sending the iPhone maker’s shares down in trading after the bell. That announcement covered at least 12 stores.”

In a statement, Apple said, “Due to current Covid-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas.” “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.” As per the report, the total cases in the state crossed the 1.8 million mark yesterday, when it reported 43,608 new infections and 272 deaths, for a total of 22,432 fatalities.