Dried fruits and nuts have always been an integral part of the Indian diet. Know more!!!

Dried fruit is fruit from which the majority of the original water content has been removed either naturally, through sun drying, or through the use of specialized dryers or dehydrators. Dried fruit has a long tradition of use dating back to the fourth millennium BC in Mesopotamia, and is prized because of its sweet taste, nutritive value, and long shelf life.

A good dried fruit has a long shelf life and therefore it can be used as a good alternate to fresh fruit, which allows out of the season fruits to be available. Drying is a very well-known way to preserve fruit when there is no refrigerator. Dried fruit is mostly used in baking mixes, breakfast cereals and making cake. Raisins are popular dried fruits that contain 299 kcal per 100-gram serving. These are wonderful snacks that can help promote weight loss. Raisins are also low in salt content and high amounts of iodine which is very beneficial to the body. As you can probably see, dried fruits have numerous benefits for the body.

Hazelnuts are an ultimate source of dietary fiber and healthy fats that are famous for their weight loss effect. Cashew nuts is another well known dried fruits which is beneficial and can help you to reduce the weight as they loaded with protein and has dietary fiber which aids your metabolism and helps to shed some extra pounds. It satiated your stomach for a longer duration of time also.