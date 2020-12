Gold prices continue to fluctuate in the state. Today the sovereign rises by Rs 240 to Rs 37,680. Rs 30 per gram to Rs 4710. In 20 days it has increased by Rs 2000.

Global gold price rises by 0.40% to Rs 1,888.76 per ounce. Global gold prices have been affected by reports that Covid is expanding again.

On the commodity market MCX, 10 grams 24 carat gold increased 0.75%. There was a similar increase in the price of silver.