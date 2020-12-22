A Muslim cleric says it is not “haraam” to use products made from pigs to sustain life….

New Delhi: A Muslim cleric has said it will not be ‘haraam’ to receive the Covid vaccine. Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahli, a native of Uttar Pradesh and President of the Islamic Center of India, made the announcement. Mahli came up with the statement after rumors spread that pig-derived products were being used to make the corona vaccine.

He pointed out that it is not ‘haraam’ to use products made from pigs to sustain the lives of the people, as the Quran makes clear. Mahli said the government should accept the decision and inject the vaccine without listening to the rumors of the Muslim people.

The drug has nothing to do with religion. Political parties have no role in this. He therefore suggested that everyone should be vaccinated to protect their health. There have been many rumors surrounding the corona vaccine. The clergy had alleged that the vaccine was made from pig products and therefore Muslims and Jews should not be vaccinated. But Mahli says it is not a crime to use pork products to maintain health.