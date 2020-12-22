Abhaya Case: CBI court finds accused guilty; Punishment tomorrow…

Thiruvananthapuram: The accused in the Sister Abhaya murder case, Fr. Thomas M. Kottur and Sister Sefi was found guilty by the CBI. Special Court. The verdict comes after 28 years in a highly controversial case. The verdict in the case will be announced tomorrow, December 23.

The year-long trial in the Sister Abhaya murder case ended on December 10. Special CBI Court Judge K.S. Sanil Kumar will pronounce the verdict. Public Prosecutor M. Navas attended for the CBI.

Sister Abhaya was killed on March 27, 1992. Kottayam West police and later the crime branch investigated but came to the conclusion that Sister Abhaya had committed suicide. When it was alleged that the church was protecting the accused, the then Mother Superior asked the CBI to uphold the dignity of the nun community. A letter was sent to the government requesting an inquiry. Subsequently, the CBI The case was taken up.