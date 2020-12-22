Eco-friendly alpinist cleans up 8.5 tons of waste on Mount Everest…

It is the good deeds of some that still remind the world that humanity is not frozen. This is the message that Marion Chaygneaud-Dupuy, a mountaineer and environmentalist, is raising to the world. Every year, Marion and his team clears tons of rubbish thrown by tourists and adventurers on Mount Everest.

The Marion Clean Everest Project was launched in 2016. In three years until 2019, Marion and her team removed eight and a half tons of waste from Everest. Now they have decided to expand their operations to the entire Himalayan range.

Thirty-nine-year-old Marion has climbed Everest three times. ‘The conquest of Everest is also a triumph of the relationship between man and nature. It was only when we climbed Mount Everest in 2013 that we began to see how badly Mount Everest has been affected by the human conquests that have continued for thirty years. I saw ten tons of debris at the top of Mount Everest. It was a shock to me. ‘ Marion received the Yves Rocher Foundation’s Award for Nature Conservation.