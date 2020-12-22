Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and Sussanne Khan have been arrested

Cricketer Suresh Raina, singer Guru Randhawa, and Sussanne Khan were arrested by the Mumbai Police following a raid at the Dragonfly Experience in Andheri. The police arrested at least 34 people along with Suresh Raina. They were charged under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 269 of the Pandemic Act (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

According to the reports, Monday night at 2.30 am, Mumbai Police raided Dragonfly club where many Bollywood celebrities like Sussanne Khan, cricketer Suresh Raina were present at that moment. The raid was conducted and a case registered as the nightclub was open beyond the permissible time limit amid pandemic, and not following COVID-19 norms such as social distancing reportedly.

Also read: Baby elephant revived with CPR after being hit by a motorcycle