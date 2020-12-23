Colleges in the state will open in January, only with fifty percent of the students…

Thiruvananthapuram: The government has given permission to open higher education institutions, including professional colleges, in the state on January 4. Principals, teachers and non-teachers are required to be present in the colleges from December 28. Working hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The students will study only for a maximum of five hours. If necessary, the classes can be arranged in two shifts.

Saturday will be a working day. Colleges are required to operate on a rotation basis with 50 per cent attendance on a semester basis. Five / six semester graduate classes and full PG classes are to be started in colleges and universities.