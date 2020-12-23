Scientists discovered more lunar craters on moon than before. Read more!!!

The scientists found moon craters on lunar surface.

The study author Chen Yang, of the College of Earth Sciences at Jilin University and the Key Laboratory of Lunar and Deep Space Exploration at the Chinese Academy of Sciences said, “Impact craters the most diagnostic features of the lunar surface. That is in great contrast to the surface of the Earth. It is very difficult to trace the Earth’s history of being impacted by asteroids and comets over the past 4 billion years.”

Earth and the moon have been struck by the same impactor population over time, but large lunar craters have experienced limited degradation over billions of years. Therefore, lunar impact craters can trace the evolution of the Earth,” she wrote. Mohamad Ali-Dib at the Institute for Research on Exoplanets at the University of Montreal said, “Machine learning can be used to detect craters on the moon.”