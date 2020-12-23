“Those who did not like progress and development of the country are misleading farmers”: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that those people who did not like progress and development of the country are misleading farmers.

“It is being said repeatedly said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will not be abolished but farmers are still being misled on this. It is being said again and again that the “mandis” will not be abolished. The prime minister has said “mandis” are being connected with technology, but farmers are being misled on this as well. What kind of politics is this?” Yogi Adityanath said.

“In order to bring prosperity to farmers, the government has made extensive reforms and brought the new farm laws. But those who did not like progress and development of the country and happiness on the face of the farmers are misleading and provoking them. These (opposition parties) will not allow things to be done in the interest of farmers. The government is working in a dedicated way for the farmers and after Independence, no government at the Centre, except the one led by the BJP, has brought so many schemes in the interest of farmers”, added Yogi Adityanath.