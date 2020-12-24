Any brownie lovers here? Here is what you must know about your favorite Christmas dessert

A brownie is a square or rectangular chocolate baked confection. Brownies come in a variety of forms and may be either fudgy or cakey, depending on their density. They may include nuts, frosting, cream cheese, chocolate chips, or other ingredients. A variation made with brown sugar and vanilla rather than chocolate in the batter is called a blond brownie or blondie.

Brownies are a form of sheet cake. They are typically eaten by hand, often accompanied by milk, served warm with ice cream, topped with whipped cream, or sprinkled with powdered sugar and fudge. In North America, they are common homemade treats and they are also popular in restaurants] and coffeehouses.

The average amount of calories present in one piece of brownie is about 125 calories. Though some foods may not be suitable for some people and you are urged to seek the advice of a physician before beginning any weight loss effort or diet regimen.