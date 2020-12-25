Corruption in the judiciary; Ilayaraja to leave Saligram Studio….

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court put an end to the major argument between music composer Ilayaraja and proprietors of Prasad Studios, by making certain conditions and orders, while letting him collect his belongings from the recording theatre.

The issue pertains to Ilayaraja seeking to confine the owners of Prasad Studios from interfering with his possession of a recording theatre in the studio premises. The company had built an IT server room in the premises and sought for vacating the room. Justice N Sathish Kumar directed the Studios to allow Ilayaraja to meditate for just one day before taking away his belongings.

The court recording the submissions, said, “Two music assistants and one personal assistant will be accompanying the music director when he collects his belongings from the music studio. Also the meditation of the music composer will happen, when the shifting of the belongings takes place, under court-appointed advocate commissioner V Lakshminarayanan and the counsels”.