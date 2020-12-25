Earthquake in the National Capital: Tremors detected in Nangloi. Know more!!!

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 on the Richter scale beat Nangloi in Delhi at 5:02 am today.

As per the data given by India’s National Center for Seismology, there was no paramount report of any injury to life or property. Previously, a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck near the National Capital on December 17, urging people to hurry out of their homes.

As per the report, the epicenter of the earthquake was 48 km southwest of Gurgaon in Haryana, according to India’s National Center for Seismology. The earthquake struck at 11:46 pm at a depth of 7.5 km from the surface.

Powerful tremors were detected in Delhi and surrounding areas for several seconds.