Free insurance for all; Launch of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme, Rs 5 lakh per family…

The Center is all set to bring all the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the idea of the Universal Health Care Scheme. As part of this, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Ayushman Bharat PM-Jay Sehat through video conferencing tomorrow afternoon.

The Center aims to bring all individuals and communities living in Jammu and Kashmir under the scheme. The Union Home Minister and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir will be present on the occasion.

Each person settled in Kashmir will be given financial protection of Rs 5 lakh per famil. Hospitals empaneled under the PM-Jay scheme will provide services under the scheme. The move is to expand the universal plan with the two main projects of the Ayushman Bharat program, Health and Wellness Centers and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.