The United States will require all passengers from the UK to test negative for COVID-19

Among concerns about a new coronavirus variant that may be more transmissible, the United States will need all airline passengers coming from the United Kingdom to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure beginning on Monday.

In a statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, “All airline passengers arriving from the UK must test negative in order to fly to the United States.”

The CDC said, “This additional testing requirement will fortify our protection of the American public to improve their health and safety and ensure responsible international travel.” “This new order is consistent with the measures that have been taken so far to increase our ability to detect and contain COVID-19 proactively and aggressively.” CDC added, “Viruses constantly change through mutation, and preliminary analysis in the UK suggests that this new variant may be up to 70 percent more transmissible than previously circulating variants”.