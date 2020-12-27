6 huts destroyed in fire

Six huts were destroyed in a fire. The incident is reported from Taarhi village in Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh. All the huts were completely destroyed and the families residing in them were become homeless.

“At around 7 pm on Saturday, the hut of Brijlal suddenly caught fire and then the blaze spread to the huts of Rambalak, Kamta, Bhaiyyan, Pradeep and Deepak. By the time the fire tenders could bring the fire under control, everything was burnt,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Mau Navdeep Shukla said.

The SDM informed that he has sought a report of the loses caused by the fire from revenue officials. And government assistance will be given to the owners of the huts, the SDM said,.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.