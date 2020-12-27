‘India will break like Russia’ ; BJP leader criticizes Sena for the remark against PM Modi !!!

Maharashtra; BJP leader Ram Kadam has blamed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for his remark that India would break like Russia if the Centre kept unstable state governments. Ram Kadam said Shiv Sena was attempting to conceal its defeat and humiliation over the Kanjurmarg metro car shed project, through such statements.

“A committee had stated that the car shack cannot be constructed at Kanjurmarg as it would guide to a loss of Rs 5,000 crore and the issue would get stuck in courts. Shiv Sena is speaking about splitting up the nation for which so many people renounced their lives, to conceal its defeat and humiliation but the party should maintain it in mind that the nation will not abide this.”

The Bombay High Court endured the transfer of 102 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai’s Kanjurmarg for the metro car shed project. The BJP-led government and Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government are sealed in a brawl over this land’s license. Ram Kadam also interrogated “the silence” of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar over Sanjay Raut’s comment and questioned if they settled with it. Another BJP leader, Atul Bhatkhalkar, mandated that a lawsuit be filed against the Sena leader. “Sanjay Raut is sitting with the Congress in Maharashtra, a party which supported the ‘tukde-tukde’ gang. Hence, he is restrained to get such thoughts in his mind.”

Sanjay Raut had, in his column in Shiv Sena voice Saamana, penned that political audacity was after the stay on the metro car shed project. He had also noted that India would split up like Russia if the Centre kept destabilizing state administrations.