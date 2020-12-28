Covid patient hit on the head with an oxygen cylinder….

Washington: A young man with covid disease hit another patient on the head with an oxygen cylinder. The incident took place at Antelope Valley Hospital in Los Angeles. A 37-year-old man hit and killed an 82-year-old corona patient in the head. Both were treated in the same room. Police arrested a young man named Jessie in connection with the incident.

Jessie was reportedly provoked when he saw an 82-year-old patient praying in a hospital room. Police have not released further details about the victim. A police case has been registered against Jessie on charges of hate crime and elder abuse.