Govt extends COVID-19 restrictions; New guidelines are out

New Delhi: The Central government has extended the COVID-19 restrictions till January 31. The state government should not announce a lockdown without consulting the Center. The guideline also says that the working hours of offices should be adjusted in cities where the test positivity rate is more than 10 percent. Although there is a decline in the spread of Covid in the country. The guideline also calls for greater vigilance in the containment zones in the wake of the discovery of a new genetically modified virus in the UK.

The new guideline was issued on November 25, will last until January 31. Meanwhile, the number of Covid victims in the world has crossed eight crores and eleven lakh. More than four lakh people have been newly diagnosed with the virus. 17,71,365 people have been died due to Coronavirus. At present, two crore and twenty lakh people are undergoing treatment. The United States, India, and Brazil have the highest number of cases.

