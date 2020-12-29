Alarming!!! India reports 6 new mutant Coronavirus strain

New Delhi: Six people from the UK to India have been diagnosed with a new strain of the coronavirus. Three were tested at the Nimhans Lab in Bangalore, two at the CCMB in Hyderabad, and one at the NIV Labs in Pune. More than 33,000 passengers arriving in India from the UK since November 25 have been screened. Of these, 114 were confirmed by Covid. Fluid samples from all of these individuals were provided for genetic sequencing. Of these, 6 were infected with the highly contagious virus variant found in the UK.

They were transferred to special isolation units. Efforts are being made to trace those who came in contact with them. Genetic sequencing will also be performed on those who are positive in contact. The Center has directed the states to take heavy precautionary measures. The virus has been found in 14 other countries in the UK. India may also move to check those who come from these places.

