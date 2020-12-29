New strain of coronavirus: India reported 6 fresh cases of new UK variant of COVID-19

India registered the first six cases of the mutant strain of coronavirus as UK returnees tested positive, the central government said today. The mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the United Kingdom, is said to be 70 percent more infectious.

The Health Ministry said, “All six people have been kept in single room isolation.” Six passengers, who returned from the United Kingdom, were discovered to be positive for the new strain of COVID-19, according to a statement by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This has come after the Government of India had prevented passenger flights from London and other parts of the UK. A lockdown has been enforced in the UK after it announced that the new strain of Covid-19 went “out of control”.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, “All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective State Governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travelers, family contacts, and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on.”