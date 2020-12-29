Srinagar reported minimum temperature of zero degree Celsius, national highway closed

The officials said, “There was pure snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir including in summer capital Srinagar today, leading to the closing of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.”

The meteorologist M Hussain Mir at the Srinagar-based MeT Department said, “We were expecting the weather system to retreat on Monday but a part of it returned, bringing snow in Pirpanjal range affecting Jammu, south and central Kashmir.”

“Kishtwar, Bhaderwah, Batote and Banihal in Jammu and Jawahar Tunnel to Srinagar in Kashmir received fresh snowfall,” he added. M Hussain further said, “The system did not affect the rest of north Kashmir.” “The weather will remain fine up to January 3-4.” A traffic official said, “Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed after fresh snowfall.”