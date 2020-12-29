“There has to be dialogue and solution. I heard… there are four or five suicides”: Sharad Pawar

As farmers continue to protest against the Centre’s Farm Laws for the 33rd consecutive day, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar yesterday, urged the Centre to take the ‘entire agitation very seriously’, terming it ‘not good for the country’.

Pawar, a former union agriculture minister said, “I think the government should take the entire agitation very seriously. There has to be a dialogue to reach a solution. I heard… there are four or five suicides. If this type of situation is developing, it is not good for the country.” He added, “We will see what will be the outcome of the December 30 meeting between farmers and government. We will be happy if a solution comes out of the meeting.”

The central government has invited farmers for talks tomorrow at 2 pm at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. Tomar said, “I am confident that with your support, positive attitude, and understanding these laws will be implemented and we will succeed in explaining to the farmers. A new path will be created and India’s agriculture will prosper.”