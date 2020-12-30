19-year-old murdered grandmother after she refuses to give money for New Year party

New Delhi: A 19-year-old boy has been arrested for beating his grandmother to death with a hammer for not paying for a New Year’s party. The incident took place on Saturday in East Delhi. Seventy-three-year-old Satish Jolly was killed. Their grandson Karan was arrested by the police. Jolly lives on the ground floor of the house in Rotash Nagar. The eldest son Sanjay, his wife, and children live upstairs. Their youngest son Manoj is also in the house next door.

At eight o’clock on Saturday night, Karan approached his grandmother and asked for money. Police said he escaped with Rs 18,000 after being hit her head with a hammer when they did not pay. When their mother was not seen outside on Sunday morning, the son, who lived upstairs, called his brother who lived nearby. When he realized that his mother was not there, he broke down the door of the house and went inside. Jolly’s body was found sitting in a chair, bathed in blood in the room. They then report the matter to the police. Later on, the thorough investigation police found that Karan killed his grandmother.

