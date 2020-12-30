Centre asks states to the states to take strict measures to avoid gatherings during New Year celebrations.

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the confirmation of the highly contagious coronavirus, the Union Health Secretary has written to the states to take strict measures to avoid gatherings at New Year celebrations. The Union Ministry of Health has reiterated all the directions given by the Union Home Ministry to the States in this regard. The states can make the final decision. The Union Home Ministry has asked the states to assess the situation in the states and impose local restrictions, including night curfew, if necessary to curb the spread of corona.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Health had recommended to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to extend the temporary travel ban on flights from Britain to India till January 7, 2021. The recommendation was issued by a Joint Review Committee, chaired by the Director-General of Health Services, and the National Action Committee, chaired by the ICMR Director General and a member of the Judicial Commission (Health). The recommendation also states that after January 7, 2021, a few flights with strict restrictions will be considered for service from the UK to India. This will be decided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Civil Aviation Department

Also read: “We are glad to introduce this innovative fixed-dose combination”: Alok Malik