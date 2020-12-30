Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: The Center will hold a sixth round of talks today

The Centre and the protesting farmer unions will continue stalled talks today with the latter holding to their hardline position.

The union leaders have said they will unite to their four specific demands, including chalking out modalities of canceling the three legislation and giving a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price despite the government has reiterated that it was open to amendments but there was no question of repealing the farm reform laws.

The three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country. The government announced to the farmers’ unions that it was ready to discuss all the important issues to find a “logical solution” with an “open mind” to the prolonged impasse over the three new farm laws.