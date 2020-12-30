Moderate intensity earthquake strikes

A moderate intensity earthquake has jolted Kutch in Gujarat. The earthquake measured 4.3 magnitude in the Richter Scale. This was informed by the Institute of Seismological Research. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

“An earthquake of 4.3 intensity was recorded at 9.46 am with its epicentre at 26 km East Southeast of Khavda village in Kutch”, a statement issued by the Institute of Seismological Research said. The Institute also informed that another earthquake, of 2.2 intensity occurred at 2.29 am near Bhachau town of Kutch.

The Earthquake hit the desert region of north Kutch. This region is sparsely populated and does not have high-rises, no casualty or damage to property was reported due to the earthquake.