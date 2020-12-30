Oxford university Covid-19 vaccine approved by the UK regulator….

London: The UK has approved the Covid vaccine, a joint venture between Oxford University and AstraZeneca. Distribution is expected to begin soon. The government accepted the recommendation of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

The UK is the first country to approve Oxford vaccine. Pfizer vaccine has already been approved by the UK. The Oxford vaccine is also reported to be effective against a new variant that is spreading in the UK.

The vaccine has been found to be very effective in clinical studies conducted in the UK, Brazil and India. With the UK approval, India is expected to approve the vaccine soon. The government has completed all the procedures for the distribution of the vaccine.