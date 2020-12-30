Skulls and bones on top of a multi-storey building raising suspicion….

Hyderabad: Skulls and bones on top of a multi-storey building have raised suspicions. The skull and bones were found in the Vertex building in Hyderabad. It was discovered by local workers in the sand pile on top of the building. These were seen while workers were removing construction debris.

They immediately informed the police. The bones and skull were sent to a forensic lab for expert examination. A college operates on the fourth floor of the building. Police said the gate was closed to prevent children from reaching the upper floor. SI A. Manmohan said an investigation has been launched into the incident.