Gulf country to increase flight services

A gulf country had decided to operate more flights. Kuwait has announced this. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Kuwait has decided to increase flights in the countries where Kuwaiti citizens are stranded. Earlier, the Kuwait government has decided to lift the suspension on international flight services from January 2.

The resumption of flights will begin on Saturday, at 4pm. The government has decided to increase flights to

repatriate Kuwaiti citizens stranded abroad and facilitate their return .

The Kuwait Cabinet has earlier decided to reopen its land and sea ports. The land and sea ports will be reopened from January 2, 2021. The cabinet decided to open the land and sea ports daily, as of Saturday January 2, from 9am to 3pm. These decisions will be reviewed according to developments regarding the spread of coronavirus.