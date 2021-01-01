A little kid doing CrossFit workout in the gym; Video goes viral.

Wondering what kind of workout a toddler can do in the gym? Not just any kind of workouts. This little boy does workouts in his own way. The child’s father and trainer, Chase Ingraham, shared the workout video on Twitter. This little guy’s workout in the same way that adults do CrossFit exercises.

My son made up his own @CrossFit workout today without any guidance from me at all ? pic.twitter.com/HMWFzLO7Ru — Chase Ingraham (@CaptAmericaXfit) December 31, 2020

The video shows him doing pull-ups, burps, and dances regularly, then lying down and resting to end the workout. The video, which was tweeted with the caption ‘My son made up his own @CrossFit workout today without any guidance from me at all ‘, has caught a lot of attention in the cyber world. The video is currently viewed by over 16,000 people. Many comments have been received.

