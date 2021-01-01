A mysterious monolith appeared in Ahmedabad too

Mysterious monolith has recently appeared in various parts of the world. Now, for the first time in India, a metal monolith has appeared in Ahmedabad. According to national media reports, the six-foot-long monolith was found in the Symphony Park in Taltz. The metal pillar is high above the ground but there are no signs of the earth being dug. A security guard at the park told the media that there was no such pillar in the park until after work in the evening. The metal pillar was first discovered in Utah, USA.

Later monoliths were also found in Romania. Subsequently, news of the metal pillar was reported from the United States and Europe. The final conclusion is that this is the work of some artists. “When I went home in the evening, it was not there. But when I returned to work the next morning, I was surprised to see the structure,” the local gardener of the park said.