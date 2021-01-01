Car enthusiast Indian cricketer buys MINI Countryman S JCW

Indian cricketer owns a MINI Countryman S JCW. Yuvi owns the JCW Special Edition of the Mini Countryman. Mini India informed the fans about the acquisition of Yuvraj Countryman. The Countryman is one of the biggest hatchbacks in the Mini. Countryman on sale only with a petrol engine. The car is powered by a two-liter petrol engine that produces 231 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It takes just 6.1 seconds to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h.

The base price of the MINI Cooper Countryman in India is Rs Rs 38.5 lakh but Yuvraj Singh had opted for the JCW Inspired Cooper Countryman, which carries a price tag of Rs 42.4 lakh, ex-showroom. This is not the regular variant of the MINI Countryman S. It is what MINI calls a JCW-Inspired edition that gets a slew of optional extras. This variant gets a sportier transmission but the engine remains the same. Yuvraj Singh has a list of tasteful cars in his garage. Starting with the BMW M3 convertible E46, Yuvraj also owns a Lamborghini Murcielago, an Audi Q5, A BMW M5 E60, Bentley Continental GT, BMW X6M.

