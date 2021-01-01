Central Government action plan to raise vaccine awareness….

New Delhi: The Center has launched an action plan to raise awareness among individuals and organizations who have traditionally opposed vaccines. Awareness campaigns are being launched by religious leaders, Asha staff and public figures.

The Central Government has directed the State Governments to set up special workshops for religious and community leaders and public figures. The Centre’s action plan states that health workers at the block level should work with religious, community leaders and public figures in the event of false propaganda or opposition to the vaccine.

The Center has directed the state governments to find places where there is a traditional opposition to vaccines. Doubts have been raised among some sections of the population as to the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine as it has been approved for immediate use in a short period of time. The Central Government has directed the State Governments to sensitize such persons as well. The Union Ministry of Health has said that it will take all necessary steps to build public confidence in the Covid vaccine.