Commodity Market: Gold, silver prices edged higher

Price of precious metals -gold and silver- has edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were up 0.09% to Rs. 50,198 per 10 gram. Silver futures were also up by 0.14% higher to Rs. 68,200. In Indian markets, both gold and silver had logged strong annual gain for the year 2020, rising 27% and about 50% .

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has surged by Rs. 80 to reach at Rs.37,440 per 8 gram. The price of one gram gold was up by Rs. 10.

The price of spot gold was up by Rs 235 to and reached at Rs 49,675 per 10 gram in New Delhi. Silver also went up by Rs 273 to Rs 67,983 per kilogram.