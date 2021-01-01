COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases falls to 4000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Covid-19 has been confirmed for 4991 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 602, Malappuram 511, Pathanamthitta 493, Kottayam 477, Kozhikode 452, Thrissur 436, Kollam 417, Thiruvananthapuram 386, Alappuzha 364, Kannur 266, Palakkad 226, Wayanad 174, Idukki 107 and Kasaragod 80.

Covid-19 has so far been confirmed by 37 people who recently came from the UK. Their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for further testing. 52,790 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.45%. A total of 79,64,724 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.