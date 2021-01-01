Covid-19 Updates: Government slashed Covid test rates

The government has slashed the charges of Covid-19 tests. The rate of RT-PCR test has been slashed to Rs.1500. The rate of Antigen test has been reduced to Rs.300. At present RT-PCR tests cost Rs.1200 and Antigen test costs Rs.625. The cost includes PPE, swabbing charges and any other charge.

Meanwhile, the the subject expert committee of the national drugs regulator Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has began. The meeting was called to take a decision on the emergency-use authorization (EUA) application of Serum Institute of India’s Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine candidates.

Bharat Biotech had applied to the DCGI for emergency use authorization for its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on December 7, while the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) sought the nod for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, on December 6.