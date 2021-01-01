Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves to 96.04% in India

The recovery rate from Covid-19 has crossed 96.4% in India. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, 20,035 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total coronavirus infections has reached at 10,286,709.

23,181 people were discharged from hospitals as they were recovered from the infection. Thus the overall recoveries has reached at 9,883,461. 256 new deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll climbed to 148,994.

At present there are 254,254 active cases in the country. Recoveries, active cases and deaths contribute 96.08%, 2.47% and 1.45% respectively of the country’s total Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected states, reported 3,509 new cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,828,546 people have recovered, while the death toll stands at 49,521. Kerala reported 5,215 new cases, 5,376 recoveries and 30 deaths on Thursday. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 65,381.