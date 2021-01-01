“Domestic feud”; Loyal dog becomes legal heir of 2-acre ancestral land

A desperate father has created headlines in Madhya Pradesh by passing over a part of his ancestral property to his pet dog. Om Narayan Verma, a farmer, named his pet dog Jackie as the one who will receive two-acre land, as per his will that he prepared recently. Verma is a native of village Baribada in the Chhindwara district. He was concerned with his son’s manners, therefore named his dog as the successor of his property. The remaining part of the land documented in the farmer’s name will go to his wife Champa, as per the will. The farmer also created it a fact to make the loyal dog his lawful heir by registering his will on an affidavit.

“My wife Champa and pet dog Jackie serve me and I am healthy as of now and both of them are dear to me,” stated the farmer in the will as he was giving his pet a part of the land so that he doesn’t mourn as a stray dog after his death. To guarantee that his pet, an 11-month-old canine doesn’t suffer after his death, Verma said in the will that anyone who takes care of the dog after his death would inherit the part of the land offered.

Regardless, there was a wrench in the story as Verma had to later trace when the local sarpanch spoke to him and convinced him to consider the will annulled. Verma later told that he had created the will out of anger and was thinking of nullifying the will. Sarpanch Jamuna Prasad Verma also confirmed that he has spoken to Verma who swore to get the will revoked, an online publication cited.