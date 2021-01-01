Expert group recommends emergency use of Oxford’s Covid vaccine in India….

New Delhi: A panel of experts has recommended the immediate use of the Covishield vaccine, which is being developed by the Pune Serum Institute in collaboration with Oxford University. The final approval order of the Drugs Controller General of India based on the recommendation will be issued soon. Covaxin of Bharat Biotech may also get approval soon.

Developed by Oxford University, Covishield is manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India. The central government charges Rs 440 per person, while in the private market it can cost between Rs 700 and Rs 800.

The Pfizer vaccine is also awaiting the approval of a panel of experts appointed by the Central Government. Covishield, Covaxin and Pfizer made a presentation before the panel today. However, approval for Pfizer’s vaccine may be delayed. If the two vaccines are approved by the Drug Controller General of India, the Union Ministry of Health will start other procedures for initiating vaccinations.