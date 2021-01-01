For the first time in the world, Tesla Model Y now becomes a police car…

Model Y, Tesla’s mid-size electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), is now part of the New York Police (NYPD) fleet. The Model Y is the first police vehicle in the world to be launched as a patrol car by the Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department in Westchester County, New York. Perform ‘Model Y’ service in the car of the detective unit of the police. Featuring special lights, sirens, and radio, the 19-inch Gemini Wheel and Midnight Silver model is part of the Y Police Force. To promote alternative fuels and green technology, the New York Police have selected the ‘Long Range’ variant, which is capable of traveling long distances on a single charge, from the ‘Model Y’ range.

Tesla’s new electric patrol car comes with state-of-the-art Whelen Cencom core lighting technology. The Cencom core system, which ensures configuration and top speed, is also up-to-date and offers state-of-the-art security to police officers backed by automation and remote connectivity. With the arrival of the Model Y as a patrol car, the Hastings & Hudson Police Department expects a profit of $ 8,525 (approximately Rs 6.27 lakh) on fuel over the next five years. Tesla’s Model Three and Model S cars are already in use as police cruisers in various US states. But it is only now that the mid-size electric SUV ‘Model Y’ is becoming part of the police force.

