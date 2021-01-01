Fuel prices for the month of January announced

Fuel prices for the month of January has been announced. The fuel prices were announced by the national oil company in Qatar, Qatar Petroleum (QP).

The premium petrol is priced at 1.30 Qatari Riyal (QR). It was priced at QR. 1.20. The price was increased by 10 Dirham. The price of Super petrol is also increased by 10 Dirham to 1.35 QR. The price of diesel was increased by 15 Dirham to 1.30 QR.

In April 2016, the Ministry of Energy and Industry in Qatar had started fixing the fuel prices to the international market. Qatar Petroleum, the national oil company is announcing the monthly price of fuel in the country from September 2017.