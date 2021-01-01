Gulf country announces new entry rules

A gulf country has issued new entry rules. Kuwait has announced new entry rules. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced the new entry rules as the airports in the country are going to open. Earlier, Kuwait has suspended all international flight operations to and from the country.

All passengers coming to Kuwait must conduct a PCR test up to 96 hours prior to their departure. They should also register on the ‘Shlonik’ application and quarantine at home for 14-days upon arrival.

Those who are leaving Kuwait must register on the ‘Kuwait Mosafer’ platform and conduct a PCR test if necessary depending on rules of the country they are flying to. In addition, Kuwaiti travelers will need to also obtain health insurance and sign a pledge form via the Kuwait Mosafer’ platform.

While the airport will be open for flights to and from Kuwait, the travel ban on the 35 countries is still in effect. The Kuwaiti government has stated that those looking to return to Kuwait from one of the 35 countries will need to quarantine in a none banned country for 14 days.